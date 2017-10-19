At 10: The Humane Society will soon have horses available to ado - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

At 10: The Humane Society will soon have horses available to adopt!

Tonight on Region 8 News at 10: A new adoptable addition is at the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society.

The Convocation Center is getting a new name.

Plus it's almost the weekend! Rachel has your weekend forecast.

Powered by Frankly