At 10: The Humane Society will soon have horses available to adopt!

Tonight on Region 8 News at 10: A new adoptable addition is at the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society.
The Convocation Center is getting a new name.
Plus it's almost the weekend! Rachel has your weekend forecast.
Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Get the latest news on national politics.
A man has been charged with three counts of capital murder in the death of his girlfriend and two of her children, according to the victim's family.
A judge set trial dates for the mother and father of a newborn baby who was bitten by rats over 100 times back in May.
It was a groundbreaking win in court for the NEA Humane Society, after several months of fighting in court over an animal cruelty case involving horses.
Black River Technical College's library on their Pocahontas campus in now back open.
According to Corporal David McDaniel with the Jonesboro Police Department there has not been an increase in panhandling in Jonesboro.
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.
Nate made landfall twice in the U.S. as a hurricane but quickly weakened to a tropical storm after the second landfall.
Religious leaders, elected officials and mourners gathered at multiple prayer vigils Monday night in Las Vegas after more than 50 people were killed and more than 500 were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Stephen Hughes, a Rutherford Co. native who is a faculty member at the University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez, shared these photos of the damage hurricanes Irma and Maria left behind.
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.
Powerful Hurricane Maria hit the islands early in the week on its track toward the west.
Hurricane Irma, a category five storm and the most powerful Atlantic hurricane in a decade, is threatening the Caribbean and putting Florida on alert.
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.
As the Great American Eclipse event transpired today, many viewers in Region 8 shared their experiences with photos submitted through See It - Snap It - Send It.
