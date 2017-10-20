Man helped out of burning house by neighbor, taken to hospital

Dustin Blake said he was up at the time doing his normal routine when he heard a commotion, went outside, and saw the fire. He then went to the house to help his neighbor. (Source: KAIT)

A man was rescued by a neighbor as crews battled an early-morning house fire in Jonesboro.

Crews were called to the fire at 5014 Mount Carmel Road just after 5 a.m. Friday.

According to Jonesboro police, a man was in the home at the time of the fire. His neighbor got him out.

The neighbor, Dustin Blake, said he was up at the time doing his normal routine when he heard a commotion, went outside, and saw the fire.

Blake went to the back door of the house since the front door was burning.

"Kind of kicked it open," Blake said. "[His neighbor] was in the floor crawling under the smoke. When I seen him he was coughing real bad. I got him and helped him out."

The man was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Mount Carmel was blocked off for hours as crews put out the fire.

The cause of the fire was not immediately released.

