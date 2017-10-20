Roads blocked near house fire, man taken to hospital

Dustin Blake said he was up at the time doing his normal routine when he heard a commotion, went outside, and saw the fire. He then went to the house to help his neighbor. (Source: KAIT)

Fire crews continue to fight an early-morning house fire in Jonesboro Friday.

Crews were called to the fire at 5014 Mount Carmel Road just after 5 a.m.

According to Jonesboro police, a man was in the home at the time of the fire. His neighbor got him out.

The neighbor, Dustin Blake, said he was up at the time doing his normal routine when he heard a commotion, went outside, and saw the fire.

Blake went to the back door of the house since the front door was burning.

"Kind of kicked it open," Blake said. "[His neighbor] was in the floor crawling under the smoke. When I seen him he was coughing real bad. I got him and helped him out."

The man was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Police are currently blocking traffic at Craighead Forest and Mount Carmel Rd. Traffic is also blocked on the south end at Lawson and Mount Carmel.

Fire hoses are across the roadway.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android