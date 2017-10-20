No injuries reported at house fire in Caraway

Crews in Caraway battled a house fire Friday morning.

According to Jonesboro E911 Dispatch, crews responded to the fire at 300 State St. Police there reported heavy smoke.

No injuries were reported. But an ambulance was dispatch out of caution.

Dispatch stated the fire started in the kitchen area and extended to the attic.

Fire crews remained at the scene to put out hot spots.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android