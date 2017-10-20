School employee accused of sexual relationship with students

An employee with a school district in Independence County is in jail after he was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with at least two students.

According to Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens, 45-year-old James V. Seger II faces three counts of internet stalking of a child, six counts of first-degree sexual assault, and two counts of second-degree sexual assault.

Seger has been with the Midland Public School District for the last five years. He is the technology director for the district.

Stephens said there are at least two victims in this case, but also said he expects more to come forward.

The investigation against Seger started last week, according to the sheriff. Investigators are still trying to determine if the incidents happened on campus or off-site.

Text messages, emails, and videos are being looked into by law enforcement.

The victims' ages were not released or which school they attended.

Midland Public Schools Superintendent Dewayne Wammack said in a statement that Seger was placed on administrative leave on Oct. 12 and is not allowed back on campus. The school district is cooperating with law enforcement to allow them to do forensic computer searches.

Seger has 24 days to request a hearing in front of the school board while on leave, according to the superintendent.

He is currently in the Independence County Jail held on a bond of $800,000.

