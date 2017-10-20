UPDATE: Letter alleges school employee solicited sex with student

The Midland School District's school board voted to fire a teacher after he was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with at least two students.

James V. Seger II, 45, was arrested in October.

According to Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens, Seger faces three counts of internet stalking of a child, six counts of first-degree sexual assault, and two counts of second-degree sexual assault.

Seger had been with the Midland Public School District for the last five years. He was the technology director for the district.

Stephens said there are at least two victims in this case.

The investigation against Seger started the week of Oct. 9, according to the sheriff. Investigators are still trying to determine if the incidents happened on campus or off-site.

Text messages, emails, and videos are being looked into by law enforcement.

The victims' ages were not released or which school they attended.

Midland Public Schools Superintendent Dewayne Wammack said in a statement that Seger was placed on administrative leave on Oct. 12 and was not allowed back on campus. The school district is cooperating with law enforcement to allow them to do forensic computer searches.

Region 8 News obtained a copy of Seger's suspension letter through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Wammack's letter accuses Seger of creating a “fake male student by the name of James for purposes of communicating with a female student.”

Seger is also accused of using the fake identity to text and email the student, “soliciting her for sex.”

The letter alleges Seger then told the girl that he had met “James” and that he had called the girl a derogatory name and made a racially-charged sexual threat against her.

According to Wammack’s letter, Seger’s conduct was “abusive to the student” and was “inconsistent with your continued employment in the district.”

Wammack told Region 8 News that the school board voted to terminate Seger's employment with the district.

He is currently in the Independence County Jail held on a bond of $800,000.

