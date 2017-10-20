State to offer cash incentive for scores on AP exam

Students taking a certain Advanced Placement test in Arkansas could get cash for a good score.

In a report by KATV, the Arkansas Department of Education announced they will offer cash incentives to encourage students to score well on the Advanced Placement Computer Science A exam.

The class is only offered at roughly 50 of Arkansas’s nearly 400 public and charter schools, but those students able to access the computer class could get up to $1,000 for performing well.

Those at the ADE hope the cash incentives will help boost performance but also encourage more schools to offer the course.

