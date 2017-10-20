Burnt dog found in bag on Jonesboro street

Jonesboro police want to know who set a dog on fire then dumped its remains on the side of the road.

A man found the dead dog Thursday afternoon in front of his house in the 2300-block of Fair Cove.

The man told Officer Nicholas Carmichael he had noticed a black bag in the street on Wednesday, but thought nothing of it.

When he returned home from work Thursday, it went to remove it, the incident report stated. That’s when he saw the ears of an animal sticking out of the bag.

Inside the bag, Officer Carmichael said he found the corpse of a burnt young dog.

“The fur and skin had become blackened and ashy,” the officer said in his initial incident report. “I then contacted Animal Control to collect the animal.”

Animal Control will conduct testing to determine if the dog was alive or dead when it was set on fire.

There are no suspects at this time; however, if it is discovered the dog was burned alive, the person responsible could face a felony charge of aggravated cruelty to a dog, cat, or horse.

