Health inspections: Drill, hydraulic jack leaking fluid found in restaurant kitchens

Judging by some of the items inspectors found at area restaurants in the last week we can’t help but wonder if they were inspecting kitchens or garages.

Among the items Region 8 health inspectors reported observing in two kitchens were a Dewalt drill and a hydraulic jack used to press cabbage leaking fluid.

In addition to that, inspectors also say cooks in one restaurant were apparently smoking cigarettes while whipping up the entrees and dropping the butts on the floor. (Mobile users click here).

