Man formally charged with first-degree murder in Marmaduke shooting

Prosecutors have formally charged a man with first-degree murder in the shooting death of another man at a Marmaduke gas station earlier this year.

Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington announced Friday his office filed formal charges against Adam Casey Brown.

Brown, 37, of Hornersville is accused of shooting and killing Jeremy Green at the Valero gas station in Marmaduke on Aug. 4.

According to court documents, on the day of the shooting Green was standing at the rear of his vehicle talking to Brown. Store surveillance video reportedly showed Brown pull a pistol from his holster, point it at Green, and fire the weapon.

“Jeremy Green was struck and fatally wounded,” the affidavit stated.

Brown is set to appear in Greene County Circuit Court on Oct. 26.

