County submits plan for Crisis Stabilization Unit

Craighead County turned in their plans to state officials for a Crisis Stabilization Unit on Friday.

According to Assistant to the County Judge Tony Thomas, county officials are still looking at various sites where the unit could be placed.

He said the group is looking at both areas where a facility could be constructed as well as buildings that could be leased.

Thomas said due to the timeline provided by the state, the county will likely choose to lease a building until a permanent facility can be constructed.

"We are probably going to look at leasing a space temporarily until something else unfolds," he said.

Thomas said Craighead County officials have tried to select sites in commercial areas and are trying to avoiding any residential areas.

"We have looked at sites that are not in residential areas," he said. "So, we've looked at sites that are already in medically related communities or in, around facilities that are of similar nature."

He said plans for the unit will be discussed at the next Craighead County Quorum Court meeting.

State officials will also be in the county visiting various sites on Tuesday.

