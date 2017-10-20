Grant to fund walking/biking trail between downtown and A-State

There will soon be a walking/biking path between Downtown Jonesboro and Arkansas State University, all thanks to half a million dollars in grant money.

The City of Jonesboro received $449,770 from the Arkansas Department of Transportation's "Transportation Alternatives Program" grant. The city must match the grant to the tune of $99,954.

Mayor Harold Perrin made the announcement Friday afternoon.

"This is a component of our master bicycle and walking trail that is currently under development," Mayor Perrin said. "Now we're working with the university to make it a team effort."

According to a news release, 47% of Jonesboro residents identified a pedestrian/bicycle trail as the #1 priority for ArDOT funding.

"The funding will enhance our quality of place, and I look forward to visiting with residents about their thoughts," Jonesboro Director of Community Development Tiffany Calloway said.

As of right now, the trail route has not been determined. Mayor Perrin said the city must still receive input and continue working with Arkansas State University before the path is finalized.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android