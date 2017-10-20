Monsanto sues Arkansas board for banning its Dicamba weed killer

By ANDREW DeMILLO

Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A major agribusiness company is suing Arkansas regulators over their decision to ban its version of an herbicide.

Monsanto asked a state judge on Friday to block the Arkansas Plant Board from enforcing regulations that prevent the company's dicamba weed killer from being used from April 15 through September 15 each year.

The herbicide has drawn complaints from farmers in several states who say the weed killer has drifted onto their crops and caused widespread damage.

Monsanto says the board's decision is arbitrary and deprives farmers of a needed tool to combat weeds.

The board has also approved a wider temporary ban on dicamba and has received nearly 1,000 complaints about the herbicide's use.

A spokeswoman says the Arkansas Agriculture Department didn't have an immediate comment on the suit.

