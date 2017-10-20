Donations, volunteers continue to improve look of Stewart Park

Stewart Park in Walnut Ridge is looking better, thanks to generous donations and the help of volunteers.

Mayor Charles Snapp said painting contractors donated their time Thursday to paint two buildings at the park's ball fields.

Snapp said Barton's donated the paint and other materials needed to make the improvements possible.

These are the latest in a series of projects to improve the appearance of the park. In August, a special swing was installed at the park for park patrons with special needs.

The ball fields were also improved with new sod and fencing. Those changes were made possible through grant money.

By next spring, the pond at Stewart Park will be in better shape too. The city started draining the pond recently so they could make for a healthier environment for fish.

