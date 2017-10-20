Hansen outrushed entire ULL team

Arkansas State walloped their rival Louisiana-Lafayette 47-3 Thursday night to improve to 3-0 in the Sun Belt.

The Red Wolves are averaging 47 points a game in their four wins (A-State is 4-2 on the season) a game.

Justice Hansen finished the season last season as the starting quarterback and the redshirt junior has his offense running like a well oiled machine.

Hansen tied the school record for passing yards with 5 in a victory over Coastal Carolina.

The Red Wolves lead the Sun Belt in scoring offense and Hansen leads the league with passing touchdowns with 21.

As good as he with his arm, Hansen showed a nation Thursday night (game was nationally televised on ESPNU) that he can be just as dangerous rushing the ball.

It was evident on A-State first offensive drive. Hansen took off running and scampered 33 yards leading to a Johnston White 1 yard rushing touchdown that put A-State up 14-0.

If you look at the final stats, you might be surprised to learn Hansen outrushed the entire Lafayette team. Hansen finished with 121 yards on the ground and a touchdown. ULL had only 91 total rushing yards as a team.

It may be a surprise to us, but not his head coach.

"We got more and more towards him getting involved in the run game before he got hurt and now that he is healthy he's a weapon as you can see and he is faster than he's ever been, 225 pounds and he wants to run the ball," Anderson said after the game when addressing the media.

Hansen was not going to take all the credit. Like all leaders, he was going to give credit to the guys that helped pave the way.

"To be honest with you, the offensive line did a great job," Hansen said in the post game interview.

" A lot of the times I feel like people lost me and I would spurt out the backend."

"I wouldn't get the touches in the trenches so the offensive line did a great job opening holes and the receivers did a great job blocking down field."

Arkansas is off until Saturday, October 28. Red Wolves travel to Las Cruces, New Mexico to play New Mexico State. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM.