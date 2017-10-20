Court hearing held for woman charged in daycare van death

One of the four women charged with manslaughter in the death of a 5-year-old boy at a West Memphis daycare facility in June had a court hearing scheduled Friday.

Pamela Robinson had a court hearing, and according to West Memphis Police Captain Joe Baker, the case was continued on the defense's motion.

The hearing comes after 5-year-old Christopher Gardner died after being left in a sweltering hot van at the Ascent Children's Health Services.

The daycare is currently on probation for one year following the incident.

