Crews battle fire at Paragould apartment complex

Fire broke out early Saturday morning at the Franklin Apartments (Source: KAIT)

The Paragould Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment complex early Saturday morning.

According to police, fire crews and officers responded to the Franklin apartments in East Paragould at around 1 a.m.

A Region 8 News crew member at the scene reported large flames coming out of one of the buildings.

No word on any injuries or the extent of the damage.

