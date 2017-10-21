Fire at Paragould apartment complex considered suspicious

Fire broke out early Saturday morning at the Franklin Apartments (Source: KAIT)

The Paragould Fire Department has ruled Saturday morning's fire at the Franklin Street apartments suspicious.

According to Paragould Fire Chief Kevin Lang, they believe someone more than likely started the fire.

Chief Lang said he was unsure if it was intentional, or if someone squatting in the building started the fire trying to get warm.

The fire marshal is continuing to investigate the fire.

Fire crews and officers responded to the Franklin apartments in East Paragould at around 1 a.m. Saturday. Large flames could be seen coming out of one of the buildings when crews arrived.

According to Chris Rollings, Division Chief with the Paragould Fire Department, no injuries were reported and only one unit sustained damage.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

