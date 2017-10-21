Fire at Paragould apartment complex under investigation

Fire broke out early Saturday morning at the Franklin Apartments (Source: KAIT)

The Paragould Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment complex early Saturday morning.

According to police, fire crews and officers responded to the Franklin apartments in East Paragould at around 1 a.m.

A Region 8 News crew member at the scene reported large flames coming out of one of the buildings.

According to Chris Rollings, Division Chief with the Paragould Fire Department, no injuries were reported and only one unit sustained damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

