Long Island Nets select A-State’s Devin Carter in NBA G League Draft

Long Island, N.Y. (A-State) – Recent Arkansas State graduate Devin Carter was selected by the Long Island Nets in the second round of the 2017 NBA G League Draft Saturday.

Carter was chosen with the third pick of the second round, 29th overall. The Long Island Nets are the G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets and the squad begins training camp Monday. The NBA G League schedule is set to begin on Saturday, November 4.

Carter led the Sun Belt Conference in 3-pointers made (102) and 3-point field-goal percentage (.402) while ranking fifth in scoring at 16.4 points per game. His 102 made 3-point field goals established the single-season program record, topping the previous best of 97 by Adrian Banks in the 2006-07 season. He finished as one of 27 players nationally with 100 or more 3-pointers made on the 2016-17 season.

An All-Sun Belt Second Team selection, Carter helped A-State tie the program record for regular-season wins as the Red Wolves finished 20-12. Carter eclipsed 1,000 points and finished his career ranked 24th on the program scoring list with 1,062 points. He is one of three players in program history to reach 1,000 points in just two seasons played.

Carter led the team in scoring in 17 of 32 games and he posted double figures in 26 out of the 32 games. He also owns the single game 3-pointers made record, hitting 10 at UT Martin back on Dec. 14.