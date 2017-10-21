Fundraiser held for group combating homelessness

A fundraiser was held Saturday by the City of Jonesboro to help the HUB.

The HUB, or Helping the Underserved Belong, is an organization that reaches out to Jonesboro's homeless population.

More than $1,000 was raised for the HUB during Saturday's kickball tournament.

The tournament was held at Southside Softball Complex and many in the community, including the Jonesboro Public School District, participated.

"Being able to come together and do this, raising a good amount of money and we have a lot of fun playing kickball," said Principal of the STEM Academy Dr. Jeff Flanigan. "I hadn't played kickball in 30 years."

Those who organized the event said they hope to host it again next year.

"Well we've been helping the HUB since they opened up in April and we just love the people that work there," said City of Jonesboro employee Chelsea Chapman. "They're some amazing people there, they do some amazing work."

Chapman also said she is glad to help an organization doing so much good in the Jonesboro community.

"It's very, very important to us to see the HUB stay sustained and stay open for our citizens in Jonesboro," she said.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android