Group dedicates garden to commemorate veterans

A group gathered at the Pinelog Cemetery on Saturday to dedicate a new Veterans Garden on the property.

Many veterans were honored during the event, where the new statues and benches were unveiled.

The project is something the Larry Davidson Memorial Group has been fundraising for since earlier this year.

"We started on this project earlier this year and anyway, it was finished up matter of fact about 1 p.m. today," said group member Suzette Davidson.

One man who served in the U.S. Navy said he was honored to be a part of the dedication.

"I think it's a beautiful thing when you have veterans come together as one in honor of those that have paved the way for us the ancestors," said veteran Eric Jackson.

The event was followed by a chili supper fundraiser. All the proceeds from that event will go towards paying for the garden.

The group is also still adding to the 200 names that are on the statues.

Anyone who would like there name added or to donate to the project can contact those with the Larry Davidson Memorial Fundraiser at (870) 930-4619.

