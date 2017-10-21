DARE holds annual car show

The Paragould Police Department held their 4th annual car show on Saturday.

The show, which serves as a fundraiser, was held in Reynolds Park.

The event's proceeds go towards the DARE program, providing material for the officer's school lessons and special events.

"We do a lot of safety day stuff, neighborhood watch programs and it allows us to purchase pamphlets and materials we can pass out," said Corporal Tron Beesly. "Not only for the kids, but also for the adults as well."

Beesly said the event also provides a good opportunity for Paragould officers.

"It's community, community relations," he said. "It's a great way for police officers come out here, community comes out and we can enjoy each other's company."

The event also included silent auction and a 50/50 drawing.

