Pedestrian killed in Saturday crash

A woman died after being hit by a car in Jonesboro Saturday night.

The crash happened on Johnson Avenue at Patrick Street around 9:30 p.m.

According to the crash report from Arkansas State Police, a car was driving on Johnson when 49-year-old Carolyn Wooden ran into the road in front of the car.

Wooden was killed in the crash.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The report states that the road was dry and the weather was clear at the time of the crash.

