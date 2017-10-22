Neighbors react to suspicious fire

Paragould Fire Chief Kevin Lang said his department is continuing to investigate what he calls a suspicious fire.

The Franklin Street Apartments caught fire on Saturday morning.

Neighbors in the area said they are not surprised the complex is still causing problems even after being closed.

Nyandra Beard-Cook lives across the street from the complex and she said she saw the fire on Saturday.

"I ended up hearing sirens, stepped over to my front door looked through it and you could see flames about three-four foot above all the other buildings," she said.

She previously told Region 8 News that she would be glad to see the apartments get renovated.

However, now she is concerned things are getting worse since the apartments closed.

She said she would not be surprised if someone squatting in the building accidentally started the fire or if someone intentionally started the fire.

"We've been watching the area trying to see if we can catch who's been crossing back and forth," she said.

One man who lives in the area said he has also seen people frequenting the complex.

"It's very possible that people could have been squatting there," said John Johnson. "I mean matter of fact, I'm almost positive there was, but there's a lot of homeless, you know in, especially around this neighborhood."

The fire department is continuing to investigate what caused the fire.



