Family's home destroyed by fire while at church - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Family's home destroyed by fire while at church

Posted by Jordan Howington, Weekend Anchor - Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Eva Malone) (Source: Eva Malone)
(Source: Eva Malone) (Source: Eva Malone)
CORNING, AR (KAIT) -

Corning firefighters and police officers responded to a house fire Sunday evening.

According to Corning Police Chief Jimmy Leach, officials responded to the blaze on County Road 141.

Chief Leach told Region 8 News the family living in the home was at church when the fire broke out.

He said the home was destroyed.

Region 8 News is working to get more details surrounding the cause of the fire. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Sunday storms damage parts of Sloan-Hendrix campus

    Sunday storms damage parts of Sloan-Hendrix campus

    Monday, October 23 2017 10:43 AM EDT2017-10-23 14:43:31 GMT
    Monday, October 23 2017 11:04 AM EDT2017-10-23 15:04:00 GMT
    (Source: Perry Hutton)(Source: Perry Hutton)

    Early morning storms damaged parts of the Sloan-Hendrix School District on Sunday.

    Early morning storms damaged parts of the Sloan-Hendrix School District on Sunday.

  • Burn ban issued for several Region 8 counties

    Burn ban issued for several Region 8 counties

    Monday, October 2 2017 10:47 AM EDT2017-10-02 14:47:26 GMT
    Monday, October 23 2017 9:36 AM EDT2017-10-23 13:36:48 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Several counties in Region 8 and Arkansas are under a burn ban, according to the Arkansas Forestry Commission.

    Several counties in Region 8 and Arkansas are under a burn ban, according to the Arkansas Forestry Commission.

  • Neighbors react to suspicious fire

    Neighbors react to suspicious fire

    Sunday, October 22 2017 6:15 PM EDT2017-10-22 22:15:06 GMT
    Monday, October 23 2017 9:01 AM EDT2017-10-23 13:01:07 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Paragould Fire Chief Kevin Lang said his department is continuing to investigate what he calls a suspicious fire.

    Paragould Fire Chief Kevin Lang said his department is continuing to investigate what he calls a suspicious fire.

    •   
Powered by Frankly