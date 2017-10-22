Family's home destroyed by fire while at church

Corning firefighters and police officers responded to a house fire Sunday evening.

According to Corning Police Chief Jimmy Leach, officials responded to the blaze on County Road 141.

Chief Leach told Region 8 News the family living in the home was at church when the fire broke out.

He said the home was destroyed.

Region 8 News is working to get more details surrounding the cause of the fire.

