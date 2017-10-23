MO man killed in weekend crash

A Missouri man is dead after his car hit a tree near West Plains, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 69-year-old Rodney Winchester was driving a 1995 Mercury Sable West on Route FF when his car left the road and struck a tree.

The crash happened just after 10 a.m. Sunday morning

He was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the car, according to MSHP.

Winchester was pronounced dead at the scene.

