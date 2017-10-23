Man dies after vehicle overturns in Baxter Co. - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man dies after vehicle overturns in Baxter Co.

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
BAXTER COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Arkansas State Police has confirmed a man died in a crash Saturday night.

The crash report by ASP states Sean Rothenberger, 32, of Bakersfield, MO, was driving south on State Highway 101 in Baxter County.

At around 10:15 p.m.,  Rothenberger's 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer went off the road and overturned.

The report states he was thrown from the car.

No other injuries or deaths were listed in the report.

ASP released the report late Sunday night.

