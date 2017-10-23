Pine Bluff police: 18-year-old dead after apartment shooting

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) - Pine Bluff police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was fatally shot in front of an apartment complex.

Officers said in a statement that Chauncy Long died Sunday night at a hospital after being shot.

A second person was also injured, but officers say the victim's injures weren't life-threatening. The injured person and witnesses at the scene were able to tell officers what happened.

No arrests have been made and police didn't release information about a suspect.

