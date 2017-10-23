Sunday storms damage parts of Sloan-Hendrix campus

Early morning storms damaged parts of the Sloan-Hendrix School District on Sunday.

Imboden Mayor Chris Jones told Region 8 News the roof was blown off the press box on the high school baseball field, some of the bleachers were damaged, and parts of the outfield fence were blown down.

Sloan-Hendrix School District Superintendent Clifford Rorex said an insurance adjuster is expected to visit the campus today and from there, administrators will discuss how they plan to go about fixing the damage on campus.

Mayor Jones also reported damage to the bleachers of the rodeo area near the school as well as a couple of trees blown down in residential areas.

