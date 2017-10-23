Two guilty pleas entered in separate murder cases

Two men have pleaded guilty in separate murder investigations in Crittenden County.

Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington released new information about the cases Monday.

Jessie Briscoe, 31, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on Oct. 20.

Ellington stated Briscoe stabbed 41-year-old Carla Brown 26 times killing her in the same house her 3-year-old daughter was staying in on Sept. 4, 2016.

Briscoe was sentenced to 40 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction.

In another case, 21-year-old Dwayne Antonio Smith also pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Oct. 20.

Smith reportedly beat his lover James Bedford, 27, to death with a hammer on April 21.

He received 50 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections for the murder and an additional 16 for an unrelated robbery charge.

Ellington thanked Deputy Prosecutor Thomas Young for his work on both cases as well as investigators with the West Memphis Police Department for their thorough investigations.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android