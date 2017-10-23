El Dorado says it has addressed trouble with finances

EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) - El Dorado officials say a long-running problem within a city office resulted in the city misapplying health insurance premiums and missing out on some state funding.

Mayor Frank Hash told the El Dorado News-Times that a recent audit uncovered continuing errors. He said a 38-year city employee was relieved of her duties with the hope that trouble won't pop up again. He said the problems were relatively minor, but consistently occurred.

In one case, $170,000 in health insurance premiums for two firefighters was inadvertently sent to another line item in the city's general fund. Hash said that mistake, in turn, impacted the city's eligibility for at least $150,000 in state funds that would have been dedicated to an old pension plan.

Hash said he didn't believe the mistakes were intentional.

Information from: El Dorado News-Times, http://www.eldoradonews.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.