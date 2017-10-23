Suspect arrested in man's shooting death

Police arrested a 40-year-old man suspected of gunning down another man at a Blytheville business.

Officers arrested Lloyd Anderson on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Sanio Robinson.

According to Sgt. John Frazier, commander of the Blytheville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, officers heard gunshots on Saturday, Oct. 14, near the Highway 18 overpass.

“Moments later the department began receiving calls about a subject shot at a business referred to as the Blue Building located at 2015 S. First St.,” Frazier stated. “The investigation indicates that Robinson was at the business with others when he was shot.”

Officers went to the business and found Robinson suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was first taken to the Blytheville Great River Medical Center and then transferred to the Memphis Regional One Health Medical Center where he later died.

On Thursday, Oct. 19, BPD officers arrested Anderson and took him to the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office where he was left without bond on a charge of murder in the first degree.

