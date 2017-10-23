Woman accused of charging thousands on company credit cards

A woman admitted in open court Monday she is out of a job after police allege she racked up $21,000 in personal charges on her boss’s credit card.

According to court documents, J. Cline, the owner of NEA Performance Plus, 10171 U.S. Hwy. 63 in Bono, reported that someone had been using two of the company’s credit cards without authorization.

Cline provided statements for both cards showing the fraudulent charges, the affidavit stated.

A detective, according to the court document, determined 32-year-old Cyndill Tribble of Jonesboro made the charges to various businesses after obtaining video of the transactions.

He said the fraudulent charges totaled more than $21,000.

When the investigator interviewed Tribble, she reportedly told him she used the company's credit cards without authorization to pay her personal bills.

On Monday, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Tribble with fraudulent use of a credit card over $5,000 but under $25,000. If convicted of the Class C felony, she could be sentenced anywhere from 3 to 10 years in prison and fined up to $10,000.

Fowler set her next court date for Nov. 22. Tribble is currently free on a temporary own recognizance bond.

