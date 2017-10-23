Police: Man walked away from crash that sent another to hospital

A man who police say already has a “lengthy criminal history” faces even more charges after investigators say he walked away from a crash with injuries.

On Sunday, Aug. 13, officers responded to a crash with entrapment at the intersection of Nestle Way and Highland Drive.

When police arrived, they discovered the driver of the at-fault vehicle had fled the scene.

The victim, who was taken to the hospital for cuts to his face and arms, told police he had seen a man in an “orange shirt” walking around.

A Jonesboro officer found the man, later identified as 56-year-old Michael Wayne Burgess of Monette, who said he saw the crash but was not involved.

“Burgess filled out a witness statement claiming he was near the accident when it occurred, and that vehicle debris struck him, causing minor injuries to him,” a probable cause affidavit stated.

After releasing Burgess, investigators contacted the owner of the at-fault vehicle who said he had loaned his truck to Burgess. The owner claimed Burgess was supposed to bring the vehicle to his place of work on Nestle Way.

As the investigation progress, detectives learned that "Burgess has a lengthy criminal history and a currently suspended driver’s license,” the affidavit stated.

On Tuesday, Aug. 15, a judge signed a bench warrant for Burgess’s arrest after finding probable cause to charge him with leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, filing a false report, and driving while license suspended.

Officers arrested Burgess on Friday, Oct. 20, and he appeared before Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler on Monday who set his bond at $7,500 and told him to appear in court on Nov. 22.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android