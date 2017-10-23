Mayor hunts for lumber business to help build community

Harrisburg Mayor Randy Mills is on the hunt for a lumber company to set up shop in the town.

“We are growing,” Mills said. “Our proximity to Jonesboro makes it conducive to our population growth. Any kind of business is welcome here, but right now, we really need a lumber company.”

As Harrisburg grows rather rapidly, housing developments are too.

Right now, new homes are being built off Peck Drive, and Mills expects more housing developments in the future.

But, he said builders are using lumber purchased outside of the city limits.

“We need that type of business,” he said. “Most of our business goes to the Jonesboro area. Of course, there are four lumber companies there at least. They go there to buy those things. We like Jonesboro, but I wish those tax dollars would stay here.”

Mills has been in contact with two lumber companies willing to come to Harrisburg; however, there is an issue finding a location.

“I located two possible buildings, but those are in use and are being sold,” Mills said. “We could possibly even build our own building. It would be a deal where we would just have to sit down and negotiate with people.”

The city operates solely off tax dollars, and Mills said more tax revenues mean more amenities for residents.

