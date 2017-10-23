A Better Region 8: H.S. football participation shrinking

For decades, Football Friday Night has been one of the highest rated locally-produced programs in Region 8.

When you watch Jason Hurst, Cody Crutchfield and the entire team swing into action each week, one thing becomes evident: Football is indeed a way of life in Region 8.

For many parents, having their child play football is exactly what they want. It teaches teamwork, lessons in winning and losing, and discipline.

But some are pulling their kids off the football field.

Why?

Region 8 Journalist Melanie Bednar shows you the hidden dangers and how one Region 8 high school had so few students try out for football that they couldn’t field a team and had to cancel the season.

What are your thoughts? Watch the story this Thursday night on Region 8 News at 10 and let us know. Is this an overreaction or totally warranted? Or is there a middle-ground somewhere?

Sometimes when solving problems, we have to explore the controversy from all angles and listen to all opinions for the common good.

Working together to make football and other sports safe for kids so they can get the full benefits makes this A Better Region 8.

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP & General Manager

