"Large quantity" of meth leads to trafficking arrest

A man faces a drug trafficking charge after Jonesboro police say they found him with a “large quantity of methamphetamine.”

On Thursday, Oct. 19, while conducting a narcotics investigation, agents with the Second Judicial Drug Task Force reportedly identified 40-year-old Alva Turner of Lepanto as a "distributor."

Agents located Turner driving a gold Dodge Charger on Kathleen Drive, the probable cause affidavit said. They followed him to the Dollar General Store at 5900 E. Johnson where they stopped him and ran a K9 on his vehicle.

“The K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics,” the court documents stated. “A search of the vehicle revealed a large quantity of methamphetamine.”

The officers arrested Turner and took him to the Craighead County Detention Center.

On Monday, Oct. 23, Turner appeared before Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler who found probable cause to charge him with trafficking a controlled substance, a Class Y felony. If convicted, Turner could be sentenced 10 to 40 years or life in prison.

He is currently free on a $20,000 temporary bond awaiting a Nov. 22 court date.

