70-year-old arrested for sexual assault against 7-year-old

Johnie Warren (Source: Mississippi Co Sheriff's Office via Vinelink) Johnie Warren (Source: Mississippi Co Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)
BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

Blytheville police arrested a 70-year-old man in connection to a sexual assault.

According to a Blytheville police press release, 70-year-old Johnny Warren of Blytheville was arrested stemming from an August 7th sexual assault of a 7-year-old child. 

The juvenile was evaluated at the Great River Medical Center in Blytheville.  Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division was notified and a case was opened.  

CACD investigators found credible evidence and warrants were issued for Warren's arrest. 

Warren was arrested Monday and appeared in court on a rape charge. A $100,000 cash bond was issued by Judge Langston.

