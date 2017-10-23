70-year-old arrested for sexual assault against 7-year-old

Johnie Warren (Source: Mississippi Co Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)

Blytheville police arrested a 70-year-old man in connection to a sexual assault.

According to a Blytheville police press release, 70-year-old Johnny Warren of Blytheville was arrested stemming from an August 7th sexual assault of a 7-year-old child.

The juvenile was evaluated at the Great River Medical Center in Blytheville. Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division was notified and a case was opened.

CACD investigators found credible evidence and warrants were issued for Warren's arrest.

Warren was arrested Monday and appeared in court on a rape charge. A $100,000 cash bond was issued by Judge Langston.

