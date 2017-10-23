Fire destroys family home

A pastor's family home in Corning was destroyed Sunday night in a fire.

Jay Malone said his mother and father were in the church when they got the call that their home was on fire.

He said this is not the first time his parents have faced this kind of situation.

"Fourteen years ago, we were actually in church, in the middle of a church service, when someone came in the doors of the church and told us that the house is on fire," he said.

Malone said he and his father rushed to the home Sunday to see how much damage had been done.

When they arrived they realized their home was destroyed once again.

Malone said his family is relying on their faith to get them through another tough time.

"The faith and the trust that we have in the Lord, that's the only way we can get through things like this," he said.

He said ever since they heard about the fire church members have been stepping up to help the family.

"We have a wonderful group of church family that are phenomenal people," he said.

Many church members have offered the family furniture, cleaning supplies, and even a place to stay.

"The faith in God and the support that we have from the church family, that's what gets you through times like this," Malone said.

