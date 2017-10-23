Man wins big on $3 lottery game

A Poinsett County man is $75,000 richer after buying a scratch-off lottery ticket in Lepanto.

A man by the name of Alvin of Marked Tree won the money off of a $3 crossword game, according to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s twitter page.

He bought the ticket at a Jordan’s Kwik Stop in Lepanto.

