Couple arrested after son ingests meth

The Fayetteville Police Department arrested a couple Friday after their son tested positive for methamphetamine.

According to NBC affiliate KNWA, police arrested Matthew Faith of Beebe and Brandi Williams of Fayetteville.

KNWA reported police responded to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville about a man and woman who brought their one-year-old in for ingesting meth.

A police report stated Williams told officers that she sold meth and smoked meth daily with her children present.

Williams told police she was under investigation with the Department of Human Services and that she has been passing her urine tests by using someone else’s urine.

Faith was charged with suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, and first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

Williams was charged with use of a communication device, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia for methamphetamine and marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

Both were taken to the Washington County Detention Center, but both have since bonded out of jail.

