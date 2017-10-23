Two injured in three-vehicle crash

A three-vehicle crash at Johnson Avenue and Red Wolf Boulevard Monday night tied up traffic.

The Jonesboro Police Department and Jonesboro Fire Department were called to the intersection of Johnson and Red Wolf around 7:20 p.m. due to the crash.

JPD said the driver of a green truck turning left onto Johnson failed to yield to a black Hyundai and black Cadillac traveling south on Red Wolf.

The driver and passenger of the black Cadillac were taken to a local hospital via Emerson Ambulance with minor injuries, police said.

