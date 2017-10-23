State officials to visit potential location for mental health facility

Though revised plans for the crisis stabilization unit were submitted to Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson's office Friday, county officials were still unable to identify a specific location for the facility.

In the Craighead County Quorum Court meeting Monday, Tony Thomas, assistant to the county judge, updated justices on the status of the mental health facility.

“Right now, we are attempting to lease a building for a temporary location,” said Thomas. “Even though we are looking at that possibility, we are also still considering constructing a new facility at the sheriff’s department as well.”

Tuesday, Justice Investment Coordinator with the governor’s office and the Arkansas Department of Human Services will be in Jonesboro visiting potential locations for the CSU.

“The sheriff will show them a number of locations and we hope to have assistance with finalizing a location,” said Thomas. “We are still in the middle of getting estimates on construction but as far as location goes, I do know the sheriff is focusing on non-residential areas to lease.”

Thomas said if they find a location, it will serve as a temporary facility until they have a long-term goal in place.

“This is until we can construct a building or renovate one,” said Thomas.

Even though this has been a long battle, Thomas said he is thankful for the community’s support and patience.

“We have not given up,” said Thomas. We are going to be making an attempt to make sure that we are able to capitalize on this investment that the state has made in NEA to get this facility up and running.”

