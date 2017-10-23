Leftover funds to go toward updating Stewart Park restrooms

Money that was left over from the city of Walnut Ridge’s pool repair budget will now go toward upgrading restrooms in Stewart Park.

Mayor Charles Snapp said around $4,000 will be used to renovate the 30 to 40-year-old restrooms.

The city council also discussed at their meeting Monday night the walking and hiking trail that is to be added to the park.

Snapp hopes to have the trail ready by Spring 2018.

