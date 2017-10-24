Grab the jacket: Justin talks high winds in GMR8 forecast - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

We’re helping you plan your day today on Good Morning Region 8.

You may notice some gusty winds today.

Meteorologist Justin Logan says they could be 15-25 mph.

Right now most of the area is under a Wind Advisory until 7 p.m.

Watch Justin's entire forecast on GMR8.

