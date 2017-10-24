Grab the jacket: Justin talks high winds in GMR8 forecast

We’re helping you plan your day today on Good Morning Region 8.

You may notice some gusty winds today.

Meteorologist Justin Logan says they could be 15-25 mph.

Right now most of the area is under a Wind Advisory until 7 p.m.

Watch Justin's entire forecast on GMR8.

