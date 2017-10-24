Homicide suspected in death of man at Arkansas cemetery

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) - Police say homicide is suspected in the death of a man whose body was found in a cemetery in Hot Springs.

Police Cpl. Kirk Zaner told The Sentinel-Record that the body of 31-year-old Corey Dion Richardson of Hot Springs was found Monday by a man walking his dog.

A suspected cause of death was not released, but Zaner said blood was visible on the body.

No arrests have been announced and Zaner said police have not identified any suspects.

Information from: The Sentinel-Record, http://www.hotsr.com

