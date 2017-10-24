Teen stunned while attempting to escape police

Jonesboro police used a stun gun on a 15-year-old suspected shoplifter who they say resisted arrest.

Officer Jeremy Wheelis was called to Bill's Fresh Market, 200 E. Johnson Ave., around 3:30 p.m. Monday for a reported shoplifter.

Dispatch advised Wheelis the 15-year-old male suspect was fighting with employees before his arrival.

When he got inside the store, Wheelis stated in the incident report that he saw Officer Jefferson wrestling with the suspect at the back of the store.

Wheelis and Jefferson attempted to place handcuffs on the teen, but he "kept rolling over onto his side and pulling his hands away." The officers continued to tell the teen to comply with their commands.

Officer Nathan Ivy arrived at the scene, and Wheelis told the officer to stun the suspect.

Ivy stated in the incident report that he "drive stunned" the suspect in the upper back.

After being stunned one time, the teen allowed the officers to arrest him. Wheelis realized it was a juvenile after seeing a school badge around his neck.

The officer tried to contact the boy's mother but could not reach her, so he left a message to contact the Craighead County Detention Center juvenile department.

Officers initially booked the suspect into the juvenile department for robbery and resisting arrest. However, the robbery charge was dropped after a detective assigned to the case said it did not meet the necessary criteria.

