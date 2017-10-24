Blytheville man sentenced in shooting death

A Blytheville man will spend the next six years in jail after he pleaded guilty to first-degree involuntary manslaughter.

According to court documents, Josue M. Rivera negotiated a plea Friday from the initial first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges.

Kennett police say Rivera was responsible for the shooting death of Francisco Mendez in Aug. 2016.

Police said both men attended a quinceñera for the victim's daughter.

According to the probable cause statement, Rivera and Mendez got into an argument at the party that led to the shooting.

New Madrid County Circuit Court Judge Fred Copeland sentenced Rivera to six years in the Missouri Department of Correction.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android