Thermal imaging camera donated to fire department

A generous donation from a local bank will help area firefighters safely battle flames.

FNBC Bank recently donated a thermal imaging camera to the Highland Fire Department.

The TIC camera renders infrared radiation as visible light, which allows firefighters to see areas of heat through smoke, darkness, or heat-permeable barriers.

According to a news release from the bank, the device will help the firefighters know where a fire has spread before they enter.

On Oct. 10, FNBC Sharp County Branch Manager Julie Seat and FNBC Sharp County Community President Donald Britnell presented Chief Kal Dienst a check for $1,600 to purchase the camera.

